Gambling sites refuse to call election for Biden

(FOX BUSINESS) – Donald Trump is not the only one who adamantly refuses to credit Joe Biden with winning the 2020 presidential election.

Honchos at online gambling sites around the world, which take wagers on election outcomes, are also refusing to call Biden president-elect, despite the final tallies in his favor in what’s been called a historically secure election. Now, millions of dollars in gamblers’ wins and losses reside in the balance.

At one site alone, London-based Betfair, nearly $600 million in presidential wagers are hanging tight.

