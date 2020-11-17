Login
Georgia 'finds' 2,600 uncounted votes

President Trump gains hundreds in results from just 1 county

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2020 at 8:55am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- ATLANTA — A hand recount of the presidential race in Georgia's closely watched election audit has turned up 2,600 previously uncounted votes in one county.

"The reason you do an audit is to find this kind of thing," Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the new election system for the secretary of state's office, said Monday night.

President Trump could see a gain of about 800 net votes from the newly discovered ballots in Floyd County.

