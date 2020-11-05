'In God We Trust' state flag approved by Mississippi voters

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Mississippians approved a new state flag Tuesday with the phrase "In God We Trust," and in doing so capped a contentious cultural debate over its old flag, which had incorporated the Confederate battle flag since 1894.

With nearly all of the vote counted, approval of the new flag led, 78-22 percent. The ballot included a depiction of the flag, which shows a magnolia blossom set against a dark blue background with gold stripes and red bars on both sides. The phrase “In God We Trust,” in all capital letters, rests underneath the blossom.

The Confederate-themed flag had been the center of controversy in the past, but the push to change the flag gained momentum this summer in the midst of protests over racial injustice. The Republican-led legislature approved and GOP Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill requiring a new flag design. The new law set up a commission to recommend a flag to voters that included "In God We Trust."

