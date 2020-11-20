GOP election officials describe bullying by Democrats

(FOX NEWS) -- The two Republicans on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers appeared on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday to discuss county ballot discrepancies and what they described as a public bullying campaign that followed a brief deadlock to certify the vote.

Monica Powell and William C. Hartmann said they reluctantly found themselves in the national spotlight earlier this week after they refused to certify ballots in Michigan’s most populous county, which includes Detroit. They said in an affidavit that they observed about 71% of Detroit’s 134 Absent Counting Boards “were left unbalanced and unexplained.”

But what happened after the deadlock seemed to eclipse the news of the stalemate. Powell and Hartmann said Democrats called them racists, accusing them of refusing to accept ballots from predominately African-American communities in an alleged effort to suppress the vote. Both have denied the accusations.

