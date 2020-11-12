SECTIONS
Politics
GOP poll watchers report 'intimidation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 9:23am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- MADISON, Wisconsin — Republicans working as credentialed poll challengers in Michigan said in sworn affidavits that they experienced intimidation and insults from poll workers and others while absentee votes were being tabulated.

The sworn accounts about the state’s vote count are part of a lawsuit that President Trump’s reelection campaign filed in federal court on Tuesday evening. The lawsuit contains several accusations of election fraud in Wayne County, the county that houses Detroit, Michigan’s biggest city and a Democratic stronghold. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan and seeks to keep the state from certifying its results until the voting process can be reviewed.

A poll challenger is like a poll watcher but is credentialed and has more rights to challenge election procedures.

Read the full story ›

