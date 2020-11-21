Government spies tracking Brits' movements to confirm they're complying with lockdown

(SUMMIT NEWS) – GCHQ spooks are monitoring the movement of British people minute by minute to check if they are complying with government restrictions, according to reports.

The London Telegraph (Paywall) reports that spies from Britain's most secretive intelligence and security organization, Government Communications Headquarters, have embedded a 'cell' within Number 10 Downing Street in order to provide Prime Minister Boris Johnson with real time information pertaining to the public's movements.

The Daily Mail also reports on the development, which notes that GCHQ, normally tasked with spying on terrorists and foreign powers, has been turned on the British public to gauge whether people are following the COVID 'rules' or not.

