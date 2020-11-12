Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsWHOOPIN' IT UP
P Share Print

Grandson brings 95-year-old WWII vet on epic road trip

'Bucket list' trip an alternative to a nursing home for wheelchair-bound gramps

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 12, 2020 at 5:21pm
P Share Print

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) – When 95-Year-old WWII veteran Johnnie Dimas lost his full-time caregiver and wife of 67 years, there didn’t seem to be many options, other than to move out of his house and into a nursing home.

But, he and his late wife had always vowed that they would never go into a home—so his grandson Roger Gilbert devised a plan.

He moved Grandpa Johnnie from Illinois to live with Roger and his wife Jo, in Sedona, Arizona two years ago. And, last October they decided to embark on an epic journey around the USA in their motor home, visiting all of the places on their grandfather’s bucket list.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×