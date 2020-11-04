Grocery truck drivers who supply Whole Foods threaten to strike

(NEW YORK POST) -- More than 100 truck drivers who deliver gourmet groceries to Whole Foods stores in the New York area are threatening to strike over COVID-19 safety issues, The Post has learned.

Teamster’s Local 445 members claim that their employer United Natural Foods — better known as UNFI, a publicly-traded supplier to Whole Foods with $27 billion in revenue — has refused to give them basic protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer, and that the company hasn’t disinfected their trucks in months.

The dispute reached a boiling point over the weekend when the union’s contract ended on Saturday and members voted to authorize a strike the next day.

