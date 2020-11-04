SECTIONS
Money
P Share Print

Grocery truck drivers who supply Whole Foods threaten to strike

The union’s contract ended Saturday, members voted to authorize a strike the next day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:00pm
P Share Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- More than 100 truck drivers who deliver gourmet groceries to Whole Foods stores in the New York area are threatening to strike over COVID-19 safety issues, The Post has learned.

Teamster’s Local 445 members claim that their employer United Natural Foods — better known as UNFI, a publicly-traded supplier to Whole Foods with $27 billion in revenue — has refused to give them basic protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer, and that the company hasn’t disinfected their trucks in months.

The dispute reached a boiling point over the weekend when the union’s contract ended on Saturday and members voted to authorize a strike the next day.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Grocery truck drivers who supply Whole Foods threaten to strike
Public universities offer racially segregated groups for election stress
Biden introduces granddaughter as his dead son
Black Lives Matter signs 'here to stay'
Donald Trump, counterrevolutionary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×