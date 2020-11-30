Login
SECTIONS
Politics
P Share Print

Harris reminded she bailed out rioters

Demanded her supporters contribute to help those arrested for 'protests'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2020 at 9:38am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was widely slammed on Twitter this weekend for committing to helping small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic despite having openly supported protesters at the height of social unrest over the summer.

“Small businesses, especially Black and minority-owned businesses, urgently need relief to survive the effects of coronavirus this winter,” Harris, 56, tweeted on Saturday. “@JoeBiden and I are committed to helping these businesses during this pandemic and get them the support they need to thrive in years to come.”

Twitter users were quick to compare Harris’ post to one she made in June, a tweet in which she threw her support behind protesters “on the ground in Minnesota.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Harris reminded she bailed out rioters
Dominion server crashes during Georgia recount
Joe Biden fractures foot playing with dog
Students organize 'Queeristan' event series to support LGBT Muslims
'Close the bars and keep the schools open,' Fauci says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×