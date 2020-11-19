Harvard petition fights to keep Trump officials off campus

(RED STATE) – Word on the street is, you can take a prominent political position and turn it into a speaking or teaching career. Just ask a lot of Democrats.

But they may not have heard that word at Harvard – some at the elite school are trying to make sure such is never the case. If you've worked for Donald Trump, that is.

As reported by Fox Business, a new petition circulated by students is calling on the university to "create and share with students transparent guidelines" if the school plans to allow any former Trump administration officials onto the campus.

