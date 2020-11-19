Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Harvard petition fights to keep Trump officials off campus

Students don't want speakers or instructors who worked for president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2020 at 4:48pm
P Share Print

(RED STATE) – Word on the street is, you can take a prominent political position and turn it into a speaking or teaching career. Just ask a lot of Democrats.

But they may not have heard that word at Harvard – some at the elite school are trying to make sure such is never the case. If you've worked for Donald Trump, that is.

As reported by Fox Business, a new petition circulated by students is calling on the university to "create and share with students transparent guidelines" if the school plans to allow any former Trump administration officials onto the campus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×