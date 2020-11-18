Login
House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Despite Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2020 at 1:18pm
(REUTERS) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans.

The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber.

As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

