House GOP calls for immediate hearings on election 'integrity'

(FOX NEWS) -- EXCLUSIVE: The top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Wednesday demanded that Committee Chairs Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney launch congressional investigations into alleged "errors and misconduct" surrounding the 2020 presidential election, and called for them to hold hearings "immediately."

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, R-Ky., penned a letter to Nadler, D-N.Y., and Maloney, D-N.Y., urging them to "examine the integrity of the 2020 election" amid claims from the Trump campaign of “irregularities” and “improprieties.”

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” Jordan, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, and Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, wrote.

Read the full story ›