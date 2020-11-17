Login
SECTIONS
Diversions Money WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
P Share Print

Iconic bookstore gets so many orders after public plea, it had to shut website to catch up

'Be not inhospitable to strangers lest they be angels in disguise'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2020 at 3:09pm
P Share Print

(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) -- What happens when a world-famous independent bookshop finds itself in dire straights due to the global pandemic? It gets creative, of course.

As with other struggling bookstores like New York City’s venerable Strand, landmark Paris bookstore Shakespeare and Company experienced a devastating drop in revenue as the COVID-19 lockdown forced them to drastically change the way they did business.

“We’ve been [down] 80% since the first confinement in March, so at this point, we’ve used all our savings,” second-generation proprietor Sylvia Whitman said in an interview with Afar.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×