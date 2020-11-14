Login
Internet reacts to Donald Trump's new gray hair

President's signature 'do appears to have faded

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2020 at 6:29pm
(NEW YORK POST) – President Trump on Friday got more buzz on social media for his hair color – a shade somewhere between gray and white – than his latest news on the coronavirus vaccine.

The president's signature do – a blonde combover – appears to have faded to a natural tint of gray and white in his first public appearance since the 2020 election was called in favor of Joe Biden.

Trump, speaking about the coronavirus vaccine Friday, didn't mention his fading locks – which he has shown previously – but social media users were quick to point out his new style.

