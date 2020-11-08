Iran threatens Arab nations making peace with Israel

Iran is in a fury over President Trump's peace deals between three Islamic nations and the Middle East's premiere democracy, Israel.

The mullah-led regime sees the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and the Jewish state as a direct threat, endangering its hegemony in the Persian Gulf, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute.

It's also a "severe blow to Iran's narrative of Islamic unity and Islamic values, and to the ideological messages of the Islamic revolutionary regime in Iran that claims to be the standard-bearer of the defense of the pure and correct Islam," MEMRI said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wrote in Twitter that the Muslim nations "will not tolerate any normalization with the Zionist regime."

"The Americans are wrong if they think they can solve the problem of the region in this manner," he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani, during a meeting, blasted the Arab Gulf states.

"Sadly, there are countries in the region whose citizens are observant and faithful Muslims, [but] whose rulers do not understand the religion, do not heed its directives and do not implement them, [including] with respect to the Palestinian people, who are their brothers and speak their language," he said. "They claim to be Arab. … Where is your [Arab] identity? What has happened to it? [The Israelis] are committing more and more crimes in Palestine every day. How can you reach out to Israel, which will later [lead to] giving it a base in this region? All the grave outcomes [of this agreement] will be on your head. You are the ones who are violating the rules and [endangering] the security of this region."

The Trump administration went against precedent, bypassing the Palestinian issue and approaching the Arab nations directly.

The White House has said that several more nations are on the brink of agreements with Israel.

Any nation that follows the path of the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan will be seen as aiding and abetting "the enemy," Israel, warned Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri

He said that "if the Zionists have a foothold here, and if even the smallest harm were to be caused to our national security and defense, we will view these countries as providing bases for the enemy, and we will respond the way we would respond towards any enemy."

Ali Akbar Velayati, a Khamenei adviser, said the "enemies of the pure Islam and the hypocrites have once again removed the mask from their faces and evilly and deceptively declared their shame and their treason throughout the world."

"The American strategists, who in the recent years have experienced numerous and ongoing defeats in the international arena, and especially in the Middle East, have no goal but to employ propaganda so as to achieve normalization between the region's autocrats [and Israel] as a service to the Zionist lobby, in order to win [the Zionists'] votes in America's presidential elections and save the prime minister of the wretched Zionist regime, whose position in the occupied territories [i.e., in Israel] is now very weak," he said.

He accused the Arab nations normalizing relations with Israel of building their foundations on "the hollow promises of the Great Satan, the criminal America."

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said any "threat" will be met "with a clear and direct response."

And Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Majlis speaker, said: "The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain are giving the Zionist Israelis a foothold in the warm waters of the Persian Gulf. They must know that in this dangerous game, they are fanning the flames. The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to maximally preserve its national security, and regional security... If even the smallest harm is caused to the Islamic Republic or its allies in the region, its response will not only be aimed at the Zionists. It will also be aimed at those who have given the Zionist regime a foothold in the region. The political and security arrangements in the region will not allow the Zionists to breathe a sigh of relief. This is a necessity for the maximal preservation of Iran's national security…"

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said: "The hangman-ruler of Bahrain should await the bitter revenge of the fighters of Jerusalem, the fighters of the devout Islamic nation, against his country. The disgraceful act of [Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa] Aal Khalifa and of his regime, which is dependent [on America] the establishment of relations with the Zionist regime, against the will and aspirations of [his] country's Muslim people is an act of great stupidity that is entirely illegitimate and will meet with appropriate responses."

The IRGC, warning of a domino effect, called Trump the "hated and stupid American president."