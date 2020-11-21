Login
SECTIONS
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
P Share Print

ISIS conducts sabotage bombing of gas pipeline between Egypt, Israel

Transports natural gas between the 2 nations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2020 at 3:20pm
P Share Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Egypt's military has confirmed on Friday that a "limited explosion" struck a vital natural gas pipeline in the northern part of the Sinai peninsula on Thursday.

This after on the same night the Islamic State announced via its Telegram channel that it sabotaged the gas pipeline, which transports natural gas between Egypt and Israel.

Egyptian security officials described that at least six masked militants planted explosives under the pipeline near the remote town of el-Arish, while Reuters cited witnesses who say it caused a major blast in the process.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×