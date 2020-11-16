Israel to receive Russia's 92% effective COVID vaccine

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Israel could soon have access to a proven coronavirus vaccine, after Russia announced on Wednesday that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting against COVID-19, according to interim trial results.

Hadassah-University Medical Center has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology, who are collaborating on the production of the vaccine, according to Hadassah head Prof. Zeev Rotstein.

He told The Jerusalem Post that the hospital had submitted the dossier to the Health Ministry to register the vaccine and has signed an MOU for 1.5 million doses of the vaccine candidate.

