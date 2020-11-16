Login
SECTIONS
Health WorldOUTBREAK!
P Share Print

Israel to receive Russia's 92% effective COVID vaccine

'Different governments could decide to vaccinate their people first'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2020 at 9:42pm
P Share Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Israel could soon have access to a proven coronavirus vaccine, after Russia announced on Wednesday that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting against COVID-19, according to interim trial results.

Hadassah-University Medical Center has already signed a memorandum of understanding with the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology, who are collaborating on the production of the vaccine, according to Hadassah head Prof. Zeev Rotstein.

He told The Jerusalem Post that the hospital had submitted the dossier to the Health Ministry to register the vaccine and has signed an MOU for 1.5 million doses of the vaccine candidate.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israel to receive Russia's 92% effective COVID vaccine
Azerbaijan vows to protect Christian churches as many flee
CNN's Jake Tapper: 'Christmas is probably not gonna be possible' this year
State war on energy hits hard at job creators
The meaning behind 'We hold these truths ...'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×