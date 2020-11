(BBC NEWS) -- An Israeli ambulance worker caught on camera spitting on portraits of Jesus while visiting a Christian home to carry out a Covid test has been fired.

The medic was seen removing protective clothing before spitting on three pictures in the communal hallway of the block of flats in Jaffa in Tel Aviv.

When confronted, the medic claimed the imagery was a form of idolatry forbidden by the Hebrew Bible.

