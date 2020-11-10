'Jeopardy!' honors Alex Trebek in Monday's episode

(FOX NEWS) -- "Jeopardy!" is honoring the late television icon Alex Trebek.

At the beginning of Monday night's episode, the show's executive producer Mike Richards took a moment to say a few words in remembrance of Trebek.

"Over the weekend we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek," Richards said. "This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago."

