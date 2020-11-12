SECTIONS
Jobless claims down to 709,000 as labor market heals

11 weeks below million

Published November 12, 2020
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of new applications for unemployment benefits last week decreased to 709,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The labor market is slowly healing even as a third surge of the coronavirus cause disruptions.

Economists had projected 734,000 new claims.

Initial jobless claims have been below a million for eleven straight weeks but have never dropped below 700,000 since the pandemic hit the nation last spring. This rate of initial unemployment claims is historically high as they were roughly 200,000 before the virus infected the nation.

Read the full story ›

