Joe Biden fractures foot playing with dog

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden sustained hairline fractures in his right foot and will likely require a walking boot for weeks, his doctor said after the president-elect slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

The injury raises the possibility that Biden will be wearing some sort of brace on Inauguration Day, which follows a campaign during which Biden and President Trump questioned each other's mental and physical fitness to hold office.

Kevin O’Connor, director of executive medicine at GW Medical Faculty Associates, provided an update after initial X-rays showed no "obvious fracture" in Biden's foot.

