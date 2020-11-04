Watch now! Join WND in prayer for President Trump and America

You're invited to join a prayer meeting for the 2020 election at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.

After President Trump held significant leads in states that appeared to provide him a clear path to victory Tuesday, the numbers have shifted in Joe Biden's favor, and the outcome may not be known for days.

It's an election many have called the most important in their lifetime, with the nation sharply divide on issues such as abortion, religious liberty, LGBT activism, relations with Israel, health care and the Supreme Court.

So WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah has called a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Eastern at this link.

The subject: God's will for America.

