Judge agrees to hear evidence of vote fraud in Nevada

A judge in Nevada has scheduled an evidentiary hearing in a case brought by Republicans alleging vote fraud in in the 2020 presidential election that robbed President Trump of victory.

Judge James Russell of the First Judicial District Court said the complaint, which will be heard Dec. 3, challenges the machine used in Clark County, Just the News reports.

Joe Biden won by 23,000 votes, but the Trump campaign has alleged thousands of provable instances of vote fraud that would be enough to overturn the result.

TRENDING: Trump: Voters are '100% correct' that 2020 'election was stolen'

"We now believe that Donald Trump won Nevada, once you take out the fraud and irregularities," said Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall in a Fox Business interview. "And these are instances of dead people voting, people voting in multiple jurisdictions."

The judge will allow as many as 15 witnesses to be deposed.

"We will have whistleblower testimony showing that overnight, the disks that were used to hold votes would magically have votes appear and reappear on the same desk," Binnall said.

The Trump campaign has filed similar lawsuits in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia alleging there is enough evidence of fraud to demonstrate that President Trump won those states and, therefore, obtained the required 270 electoral votes to win the election.