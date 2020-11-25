Judge blocks certification of Pennsylvania vote

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday blocked certification of the results of the 2020 election in the state until her court holds a hearing Friday in a case brought by Republican lawmakers and candidates.

Pennsylvania announced certification of its vote on Tuesday, but commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough ordered the state to halt any further actions in the certification of the presidential race and all the other election results, the Epoch Times reported.

Marc Elias, a top Democratic attorney, called the lawsuit frivolous and "absolutely shameful."

President Trump reacted to Elias on Twitter, insisting the lawsuit is "not at all frivilous."

"It is brought on behalf of one of the most respected members of the United States Congress who is disgusted, like so many others, by an Election that is a fraudulent mess," he wrote. "Fake ballots, dead people voting, no Republican Poll Watchers allowed, & more!"

Among the plaintiffs are Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.; Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell; and Pennsylvania House of Representatives candidate Wanda Logan. They filed the suit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The judge wrote Wednesday that the Pennsylvania officials are barred "from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing."

"To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday," McCullough wrote.

The complaint alleges the Pennsylvania law allowing vote-by-mail violates the state’s constitution.

"Act 77 is the most expansive and fundamental change to the Pennsylvania voting code, implemented illegally, to date," the complaint states.

Citing prior attempts to expand mail-in voting that were struck down in court, including the Military Absentee Ballot Act of 1839, they contend any expansion requires an amendment to the state constitution.

Trump plan: Stop certification then present fraud evidence

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee is holding a hearing in Gettysburg on allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The gathering is the first of three similar events the Trump campaign has planned in coordination with Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

President Trump had planned to attend but will meet instead with his legal team, which, along with Pennsylvania, has filed more than a dozen lawsuits challenging election results in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis explained in a tweet last week that the campaign first needs "to file suits and recounts to STOP final certification inaccurate false results!

"SECOND, we will present testimonial and other evidence IN COURT to show how this election was STOLEN!" she explained.

In Nevada on Wednesday, a judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing in a case brought by Republicans alleging vote fraud robbed President Trump of victory.

Attorney Sidney Powell has promised to file a vote-fraud lawsuit on Wednesday in Georgia she says will be "epic" and of "biblical proportions."

On Monday, she issued a statement in response to the Trump campaign's statement Sunday that she is not officially part of the Trump legal team.

Powell explained she was never formally retained by the Trump campaign and has never billed it.

At a press conference in Washington last Thursday with Ellis and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Powell claimed that as many as 7 million votes were stolen through electronic voting machines connected to the internet.

She said in a statement Sunday that the evidence she is compiling is "overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President [Donald] Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates."

"We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week," she said. "It will be epic."

In an interview Saturday night with Newsmax TV, she said she was preparing serveral lawsuits that would be filed as early as Wednesday, vowing Georgia "is the first state I'm going to blow up."

Later, Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt, who conducted the interview with Powell, said he didn't know "what to make of it." But he said that while he "doesn't believe nor disbelieve her claims," he thinks she "sees something."

Schmitt argued that Powell "has a tremendous career as a federal prosecutor, had her own private practice."

"Do I actually think Sidney Powell at her age after her career is going to go out there and just start spouting conspiracy theories? I don't," he said. "I just don't see that happening. So I think she sees something."

"It's going to take time. They are trying to build a case," he said.

