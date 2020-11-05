Kanye West launches new Christian academy

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Kanye West released details on Twitter about a brand new Christian academy he is starting, Fox News reports.

It is not known if the academy, titled Yeezy Christian Academy, will function as an official school with a certified educational program.

The Twitter post was released with a video and was captioned "dear future, I still believe in you," a phrase repeated throughout the video. The video features West's kids, North (7) and Saint (4), as well as his nephew Mason (10) and niece Penelope (8) wearing blue Yeezy Christian Academy T-shirts.

