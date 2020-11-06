Keep up the fight, Deplorables!

During World War II, the Germans knew the greatest threat to their occupation of Europe was an inevitable invasion attempt across the English Channel by the Allies – so beginning in 1942 they established the "Atlantic Wall" of steel and concrete: bunkers, pillboxes, mines, anti-tank hedgehogs, trenches and barbed wire that stretched for 2,400 miles along the French coastline. By D-Day in 1944, they had transformed every port and vulnerable coastal access point into the lethal death traps so gruesomely and realistically portrayed by Steven Spielberg in "Saving Private Ryan." Then, beginning in January of '44, the Germans launched a Luftwaffe bombing campaign of London which the British called the "Baby Blitz" in reference to the larger "Blitz" of 1940-41. The first Blitz had been intended to force a quick British surrender but failed. The Baby Blitz was more about demoralizing the allies in the lead-up to their invasion of France.

That was a very consequential chapter in the never-ending War of Good and Evil, and fortunately, the good guys won. Beachheads were established at Normandy and Omaha on D-Day, followed quickly by the liberation of Cherbourg, France, and its all-important deep water port and railroad hub.

Here in America we are living through an equally consequential battle of that same war. The bad guys in this chapter are the leftist global elites, who, like the National Socialist and eugenicist Hitler, lust insatiably for world domination, pursuing the subjugation of all people under tight ideological constraints, using propaganda-based information control, intimidation and punishment of dissenters, and any tactics whatsoever that will serve their agenda no matter how unethical.

The good guys are The Deplorables, American rebels against the anti-American Marxist usurpers who have conquered and occupied our institutions like Hitler took France. Our commander in chief is Donald Trump.

When Trump took the White House in 2016 it was the equivalent of once liberal but now nationalist conservative Winston Churchill's ouster of far left Nazi appeasement advocate Neville Chamberlain in 1940 as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. The American left wing, including the elites of both parties, recognized Trump as an existential threat to their agenda, just as Churchill was to the Germans'. And just as the Nazis responded by launching aerial bombardment of Britain in "The Blitz," the Purple Uniparty of Bush/Clinton/Obama/Romney/Biden/Pelosi/Soros launched a massive, relentless political blitz against Trump, using the Russian collusion hoax as the pretext for an impeachment scam.

Like Britain survived the Blitz without surrendering, Trump survived the impeachment. Then, like the Germans shifted to defense in '42 with the Atlantic Wall, the American left shifted focus to building what I call the Blue Breakwater: what Joe Biden himself called "the most extensive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

Now, leftist media like my source, the Washington Post, attempted to spin Biden's statement as something "deceptively edited" by Trump supporters, pointing to context in which Biden was discussing alleged voter suppression efforts by the GOP. Conservatives who circulated it implied by their jocular tone they thought this was really just another Biden "gaffe."

However, I believe it was not just an admission, but a message of encouragement to the very people engaged in the voter fraud effort, a pep-talk made necessary by the Hunter Biden laptop scandals that broke on Oct. 15 or thereabouts, and by the date of Biden's voter fraud statement on Oct. 24 had proven uncontainable by social and news media suppression, striking fear into the Democrat machine. He needed to keep his troops focused on harvesting ballots by reminding them the whole Atlantic Wall/Blue Breakwater strategy depended on them – and Biden knew that everyone else would think it was just a gaffe. Frankly, the context cited by the Washington Post actually bolsters this conclusion, because it emphasizes the code phrase "counting every vote" not "every legal vote."

Be that as it may, there is more to the Allies vs. Germany analogy. The social and news media and fraudulent "pollsters" carried on their own demoralizing "Baby Blitz" in the weeks leading to the election. And Fox News played the part of the Irish-born fascist William Joyce who served as the Germans' pet radio-propagandist "Lord Haw Haw" – a media Fifth Columnist infamous for betraying the U.K. One might hope that the Fox News corporation would suffer the fate of "Lord Haw Haw," who was hanged after Nuremberg (though – sarcasm alert – hanging may be too kind a fate for debate saboteur Chris Wallace and the corrupt Fox bosses who called early Arizona for Biden but not Florida for Trump).

Nov. 3 was the Trump D-Day when an overwhelming surge of Trump voters, as impressive as the Allied invasion flotilla that stormed Normandy, flooded from the stunning MAGA rallies into the polls. Just as the Allies did on D-Day, the Deplorables broke the Atlantic Wall. The Red Tsunami crashed through the Blue Breakwater and established dominance in most of their strategic targets before bogging down on the bluffs above the beach. Just like the Germans, the Purple Uniparty had a second line of defense, assets unseen from the beach but just as well entrenched: hundreds of thousands of illegally harvested ballots, secured in caches awaiting deployment in the dead of the night – the cheating hours.

But just as elation began to turn to alarm at Normandy and Omaha, the Allies took Cherbourg – and in our parallel Rudy Giuliani announced in a Philly press conference he has filed lawsuits to stop the election fraud.

Three weeks after Trump won in '16, I wrote a piece titled "Obama's Hitlerian Departure" in which I predicted the last four years, writing in conclusion: "Backed by armies of social justice warriors on the streets and in the hardened leftist bunkers of media, academia and big-money foundations, [the anti-Trumpers] will fight like a cornered rat to protect [their] legacy and it's underlying ideology. Be certain of it, and never stop fighting until freedom has been restored." This battle is by no means over, my friends. Never stop fighting!