Keith Olbermann faces backlash after calling Trump 'a whiny little Kunta Kinte'

'I was using an old 70's-80's technique for calling somebody a [bleep]'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2020 at 1:23pm
Keith Olbermann

By Mary Rose Corkery
Daily Caller News Foundation

Keith Olbermann apologized in a tweet Tuesday after receiving backlash for calling President Donald Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte.”

“Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without saying/writing c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted.

Olbermann clarified that he was attempting to apply a derogatory term to the president.

“Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part,” Olbermann continued in his tweet.

Olbermann previously called Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” according to a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, always will be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann tweeted, sharing a clip from Trump’s Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

Screenshot/Twitter

Screenshot/Twitter

Olbermann’s tweet sparked widespread backlash and criticism on Twitter.

Some users decried Olbermann’s use of the term Kunta Kinte, the name of a black slave who resists American masters in the book and TV show “Roots” as a racist remark.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

