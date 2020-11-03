Keith Olbermann faces backlash after calling Trump 'a whiny little Kunta Kinte'

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Keith Olbermann apologized in a tweet Tuesday after receiving backlash for calling President Donald Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte.”

“Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without saying/writing c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted.

Olbermann clarified that he was attempting to apply a derogatory term to the president.

“Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part,” Olbermann continued in his tweet.

Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c*** Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

Olbermann previously called Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” according to a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, always will be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann tweeted, sharing a clip from Trump’s Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

Olbermann’s tweet sparked widespread backlash and criticism on Twitter.

‘What is wrong with you?’ Black Twitter drags Keith Olbermann for calling Trump a ‘whiny Kunta Kinte’ https://t.co/BvU4gg4jdo — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 3, 2020

Did he really not watch Roots or read the book? When is Kunta Kinte whiny? What am I missing? — Pranesh Prakash (@pranesh) November 3, 2020

Some users decried Olbermann’s use of the term Kunta Kinte, the name of a black slave who resists American masters in the book and TV show “Roots” as a racist remark.

Olbermann hits Trump as ‘a whiny little Kunta Kinte,’ Twitter users condemn it as a racist remark https://t.co/hUNjAq3h1n — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 3, 2020

Keith said this racist thing https://t.co/JLaYW0QtiL — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 3, 2020

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

