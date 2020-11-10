SECTIONS
Less than half in new poll believe Biden is legitimate winner

A third say Trump won

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2020 at 4:14pm
(JUST THE NEWS) -- More than a third of registered voters believe Donald Trump legitimately won the presidential election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Less than half of all respondents — 49% — believe Joe Biden legitimately won the race, while 34% said they believe Trump won the election, and 16% said they are not sure who really won.

