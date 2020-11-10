Lindsey Graham accuses Pennsylvania of balloting harvesting in nursing homes

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Monday he has learned about potential ballot harvesting in Pennsylvania nursing homes.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed that there were up to 25,000 cases that are being looked at as Pennsylvania remains a state President Trump's team hopes to turn its way after major media outlets called it for his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, giving him enough electoral votes to secure the presidency.

"I’ve got more information. We're now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time," the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News.

