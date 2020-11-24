Lindsey Graham warns of 'trifecta from hell' if Dems win Georgia Senate

(FOX NEWS) -- "A lot's at stake" in Georgia's dual Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” Monday night.

Graham explained to guest host Trey Gowdy that if Republicans win one of the two races and keep their majority, he will be chairman of the Senate Budget Committee beginning next year.

However, if Democrats win both races and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking ties, Graham warned that chairmanship would go to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

