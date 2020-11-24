Login
SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Lindsey Graham warns of 'trifecta from hell' if Dems win Georgia Senate

'There's a lot at stake'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2020 at 9:09am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- "A lot's at stake" in Georgia's dual Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” Monday night.

Graham explained to guest host Trey Gowdy that if Republicans win one of the two races and keep their majority, he will be chairman of the Senate Budget Committee beginning next year.

However, if Democrats win both races and the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking ties, Graham warned that chairmanship would go to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×