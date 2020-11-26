What lockdown? New congresswoman holding Thanksgiving 'funeral' for turkey

A Republican newcomer to Congress, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, found a way to hold a Thanksgiving event for family and friends despite lockdown orders by the state's Democratic governor, Jared Polis.

She's holding a "funeral" for the dearly departed, a turkey.

Fox News reported she already has made waves in Washington by announcing she will carry a Glock when she goes to Capitol Hill in response to threats of violence.

She contends Polis' orders are illogical, including limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to 10 people while allowing 30 at funerals.

"So I'm going to have a peaceful funeral for a turkey and have about 30 people at my house," she told Fox News.

Boebert quipped that she could increase her guest list because she's added two more dead animals to the menu, a pig and a duck.

She owns the Shooters Grill restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, which was made famous because staff members openly carry firearms.

She has insisted, like Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, that the government's job is to provide citizens with information and then let them exercise their own personal responsibility regarding the virus.

She said government heavy-handedness has destroyed businesses and families.

The 33-year-old is married and has four sons.

She used family savings to make payroll when state rules shut her business down.

Eventually, she defied the lockdown and reopened, a decision that brought a temporary suspension of her food license.

"A government that is big enough to shut down your Thanksgiving dinner is a government that's too big," she charged.

She was outspoken even before being elected. When Democrat Beto O'Rourke, a failed presidential candidate, claimed he would confiscated guns like AR-15 rifles, she confronted him with: "I am here to say: Hell, no, you're not."

She represents Colorado's 3rd District.

A first-time candidate, she defeated five-term Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in the primary and Democrat Diane Mitsch on Nov. 3 to become the first woman to represent the district.

Fox News reported she worked in fast-food restaurants and the energy industry for a time.

"With her husband's income stable, Boebert dipped out of the workforce for a bit to raise her young sons. She said she rediscovered her Christian faith at New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs and got involved in Bible studies and ministering to women at the Garfield County Jail with a message that they didn't need to be bound by their past mistakes," the report said.

She warned she's not a bystander.

"I'm coming outside of the box to rip the lid open," she said. "I'm not coming in to jump inside the box with them. ... I'm not here to grow government. I'm here to shrink government."