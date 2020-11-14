Login
SECTIONS
PoliticsHYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
P Share Print

Lockdown for thee, but not for me: California governor attends swanky dinner party

After story became public, Newsom decided he had made a mistake

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2020 at 11:54am
P Share Print

(FEDERALIST PAPERS) – Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now saying he made a mistake by attending a Nov. 6 birthday party in Napa that appears to have violated state COVID-19 rules.

The about-face came after aides initially defended the governor, who has imposed aggressive lockdowns around the state and recently castigated state residents for not following the rules.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, went to a restaurant for a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, one of the governor’s political advisers.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×