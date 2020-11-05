London grinds to halt with 1,200 miles of traffic jams, thousands flee before lockdown

(MIRROR UK) – Thousands of traffic jams brought London's roads to a grinding halt just hours before England went into a second full lockdown.

Motorists desperately tried to flee the capital on Wednesday evening, before heavy restrictions were reintroduced from midnight until at least December 2.

In scenes similar to those in Paris last week, routes out of the city quickly snarled up, with drivers reporting delays of more than 90 minutes. Traffic on the North Circular alone stretched eight miles, while TomTom congestion data showed 1,200 miles of queues and at least 2,624 jams.

