Macy's under fire after calling Black sorority in parade 'diverse dance group'

(FOX NEWS) – Retail giant Macy's is under fire after calling the Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Steppers a "diverse dance group" in a Thanksgiving Day tweet.

Zeta Phi Beta, founded at Howard University in 1920, was one of the many performing groups at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

"What's that sound, you ask? Why it's the diverse dance group, Zeta Phi Beta Steppers!" Macy's exclaimed in a now-deleted tweet. "Performing a special routine they put together to help us celebrate this unprecedented year."

