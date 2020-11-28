Login
SECTIONS
DiversionsNEVER WOKE ENOUGH
P Share Print

Macy's under fire after calling Black sorority in parade 'diverse dance group'

Zeta Phi Beta is one of the country's oldest Black sororities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 28, 2020 at 6:03pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) – Retail giant Macy's is under fire after calling the Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Steppers a "diverse dance group" in a Thanksgiving Day tweet.

Zeta Phi Beta, founded at Howard University in 1920, was one of the many performing groups at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

"What's that sound, you ask? Why it's the diverse dance group, Zeta Phi Beta Steppers!" Macy's exclaimed in a now-deleted tweet. "Performing a special routine they put together to help us celebrate this unprecedented year."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×