MaidenGate: Group finds name changes used in vote-fraud scheme

The maiden names of women and the previous legal names of others were used in a scheme to create fake voter registrations and request fraudulent ballots, contends an independent group collecting evidence under the hashtag #MaidenGate.

Changed names, adoptive names and divorced names are part of the scheme, reports American Greatness.

The #MaidenGate page documents instances of married women voting in one state under their current name while someone else casts a vote under a previous or maiden name.

"We are not looking for individuals who have registrations in multiple states. That’s a problem but not this problem," the site explains. "We are not even looking for individuals who are registered multiple times in the same state. Again, a problem but not the scope of this problem. We are looking for individuals who voted in this election (or chose not to) but also had another vote cast in a previous legal name of theirs at an address they previously occupied."

The page lists links around the nation where people can verify whether or not ballots have been cast in their name.