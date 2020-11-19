Login
Major LGBT group urges Biden to strip accreditation of Christian schools, colleges

Want to disregard schools' 'religious' mission

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2020 at 4:37pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The nation's largest LGBT advocacy group is urging the future Biden administration to help pull the accreditation of Christian colleges and schools if they don't have a policy prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Human Rights Campaign posted its goals for the Biden administration in a Nov. 11 document, Blueprint for Positive Change. The 22-page brief includes dozens of objectives for the Biden White House, but its targeting of Christian institutions would have a major impact on religious schools.

Under a current law known as the Higher Education Opportunity Act, accrediting agencies are told to ensure their standards "respect the stated mission of the institution of higher education," including a school's "religious" mission.

