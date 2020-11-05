SECTIONS
MoneyTRADITIONS
P Share Print

Malls turn to portable igloos, virtual visits with Santa Claus

But no sitting on St. Nick's lap this year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2020 at 2:12pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) – It's an annual tradition for many families during the holidays: Packing the kids in the car and trekking them to the local mall to visit Santa for the chance to rattle off a holiday wish-list and snap a photo – one that might end up on the Christmas card.

But few kids will be sitting on Santa's lap this holiday season, due to the precautionary measures that have been born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

A holiday tradition that dates back to the 1800s is being rethought by retailers, mall owners and the men and women who spend their holiday season playing the part of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







ESPN to lay off 300 people
Trump campaign exudes confidence in ultimate victory
Companies join exodus to suburbs as cities transform into 'ghost towns'
Malls turn to portable igloos, virtual visits with Santa Claus
France places parts of country on high alert for bird flu
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×