Man with Down Syndrome completes ironman triathalon, makes history

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A Florida man with Down Syndrome just became the first Down Syndrome person in history to complete the Ironman Triathlon, CBN News reports.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chris Nikic, the man who completed the triathlon, stated it was "all about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you." He also said that "God surrounded [him] with Angels."

The Ironman company also congratulated Nikic in their own Facebook post, stating, "Chris Nikic, YOU ARE AN IRONMAN! Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!"

