Login
SECTIONS
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Meet the college whistleblower exposing anti-white racism

Details the 'hostile work environment' for her as a white person

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2020 at 5:41pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – An employee at Smith College in Massachusetts has been making videos detailing the creation of a "hostile work environment" for her as a white person.

"I am very, very concerned about this issue, not just for the Smith community, but for communities at other colleges and workplaces too," Jodi Shaw told The College Fix in an email.

Shaw, an alumnus of the school, currently works as an administrative assistant in the Department of Student Affairs at the elite women's college.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×