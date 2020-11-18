Login
Megyn Kelly pulls kids from school for promoting 'reform of white kids'

Educators shared an article that blamed white parents for racism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2020 at 2:28pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Political commentator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly announced on her podcast Monday that she plans to pull her kids out of New York City schools. Kelly has two sons and a daughter, all under the age of 12.

“The schools have always been far-left,” Kelly said on her podcast on Monday. “But they’ve gone around the bend,” she said.

Kelly said that an article, twice circulated among a diversity group at her sons’ school, was a final straw for Kelly. (From the description Kelly provides, it appears to be a group made up of administrators, teachers and parents that want to work on issues of diversity at the school).

Read the full story ›

