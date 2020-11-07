A message for battle-weary troops

You probably think you're in a battle for an election. Most of us aren't. We did all that we could do: We made memes, we passed on insightful articles to our friends, we argued with strangers on social media, and we urged our friends to vote. Then we filled out our ballot and either mailed it in or went to the polling place and voted there.

For us, the election battle is over. It will be fought now by lawyers in court, arguing what are often legal technicalities seemingly unrelated to the battle we are watching: the legal "jots and tittles" that can drastically change the outcome of legal proceedings.

The surest way to lose a war is to fight the wrong battles. You will be overrun and crushed by the enemy. The surest way to win a war is to position yourself on the right battlefield with strong allies who share your goal of victory over the enemy.

First, let's identify the war that is being waged against us in this election aftermath. It's the same war Adam and Eve experienced in the Garden of Eden. This is a war to own the human mind.

Let that sink in. Post-election we are in a different battle, but it's the same war we've always been fighting. On this particular battlefield, humanity is allied across the nations of the world, fighting against big media, big tech and big government, all of which seek to destroy the essence of our humanity.

The rallies President Trump conducted across the nation and on into Election Day were to show you how widespread his support really was.

The campaign events Joe Biden conducted in opposition were to show you how feeble his support really was.

The battle being waged against each of us now by big media, big tech and corrupt state governments is to convince each of us that we did not see what we saw. We didn't see massive Trump rallies drawing tens of thousands of people every night. We didn't hear the list of accomplishments. We didn't hear the promises for a second term.

Think about the amount of effort involved in taking the family to a Trump rally – verses the effort required to cast a ballot.

What is the likelihood that those massive crowds at Trump rallies DID NOT turn out and vote for Trump in the election?

Who did you see at Biden events? Media people inside their little white circles neatly spaced six feet apart to fill up the room. Do you think any of them ever vote for anybody?

How about the content of the respective rallies? Trump presented a long list of his accomplishments, including four Nobel Peace Prize nominations. Biden's only accomplishment in 47 years was to sell out America to the Communist Chinese Party. When asked about the documents, his only response is, "It never happened. It's all a lie!"

You, me and millions upon millions of other Americans voted, based upon what we saw and heard. The election returns came in strongly for Trump, even in battleground states. He was coasting to victory. This is exactly what anyone who had watched the build up to the election would have expected. Massive enthusiasm becomes massive voter turnout. When people want something, they do something to get it!

But a Trump victory was not in the big media, big tech globalist plan. Their own polls had convinced them that Biden was a shoe-in, just like the polls for Hillary four years earlier. Suddenly, they were confronted with a massive loss and had to mobilize their hardcore Democratic election officials to manufacture massive numbers of votes for Joe Biden, while the rest of us slept. The ballot counting facilities were "shut down" and the GOP observers sent home until the counting effort "resumed" the next day.

Big media's goal now is to convince you that what you saw during the election run up wasn't real, and to replace that memory with what they want you to believe: a Biden victory.

Big tech's job is to shut down anyone communicating the truth about the massive amount of election fraud we are seeing before our very eyes. "It's all a lie! It never happened!"

As I alluded to earlier, this battle to own the minds of men and women has been ongoing for a very long time. The devil didn't contradict what God had said about the two trees in the Garden. Rather, he caused Eve to wonder if she had correctly understood God.

The 22 million Christians who didn't vote in this election were only the first wave of casualties during this battle. The next wave of the injured and maimed will be those who let big media implant false memories in their minds and let big tech shut down communication amongst those who dispute the media narrative of events.

If this effort succeeds, humanity will indeed enter a "very dark winter," as Biden opined on the campaign trail from his basement to his media escort at the curb in front of his house. It will be the winter of his and his Chinese Communist master's bidding. How many Chinese Christians have been ground down in reeducation and forced labor camps, for refusing to call the Communist Party God? 22 million?

If you allow big media to reprogram your memory of what you actually saw and heard into the faux-reality they have created to control you, then you have surrendered your mind to Satan's lies (because lies are all he has). If you remember what you saw, heard and felt during the campaign, you push back against big media's lies, you deny Satan his prize, and you demonstrate that each of us still bears the mark of the Creator God upon us, that we are not automatons and that we refuse to be ruled by the global satanists, who are running the war and using big media and big tech to dehumanize us. The facts support our account of events; only the media lies support their account.

It's a simple choice, really:

Stop listening to the liars, who speak only what they hear from the Father of Lies.

Seek out contact with like-minded people through telephone and text messages.

Do a little research and find out what RSS is on the internet. There's a reason that Google went from supporting RSS to ignoring it to the present state of removing it from their browser products.

While you are fighting the battle for your mind (which is the correct battle to be fighting), take time to pray for those who still are fighting the protracted election battles in the belly of the blue state beasts. They will need supernatural wisdom to craft the right arguments, cite the right precedents and have the right timing. They also need to have their cases land in front of judges who still honor the law, the Constitution and their oath of office.

Finally, if you need help, ask God. Just talk to him, but don't be surprised if He answers you. It will probably sound like the "still small voice" so often described. There is no need to fear, as Christians so often do, because that is what they are taught by celebrity preachers. The Apostle John left us with a very simple test to decide who we are talking to (1 John 4:1-3).

You will find lots of people in my novel series who talk to God, and as a result embark on an incredible journey!