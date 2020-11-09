Michigan lawsuit: Election workers coached voters to pick Biden

The Great Lakes Justice Center has filed a lawsuit in Detroit alleging election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Among the allegations are:

Ballots were counted even though the voter's name did not appear in the official voter rolls.

Election workers were ordered to not verify voters' signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported that the ballots had been received prior to Nov. 3 deadline.

Defendants used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays. Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the QVF and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Election workers went to the voting booths with voters to watch them vote and coach them.

Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody and without envelopes.

Defendants refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.

The state is just one of many in which election fraud claims have been made over the results of last week's 2020 election.

TRENDING: Nevada whistleblower says he witnessed illegitimate processing of ballots while an election worker

Establishment media have call the race for Joe Biden, but President Trump has refused to concede, citing the evidence of election fraud in numerous lawsuits.

The Michigan cases names the city of Detroit and the Detroit Election Commission as defendants, along with the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and Janice Winfrey and Cathy Garrett as individuals.

One of the witnesses in the case is a whistleblower who works for the city of Detroit and exposed the allegedly fraudulent activities.

The complaint is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent the certification of the election results and a voiding of the election because of fraud.

Do you expect Trump to win his legal challenges? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (147 Votes) 5% (7 Votes)

The plaintiffs are Cheryl Costantino and Edward McCall Jr.

The filing asserts that when fraud was noticed, and election observers raised questions, officials locked them out "so they could not observe the process."

In one case, an observer noticed that ballots appeared to come in from voters who already had voted, but "the computer then appeared to assign this ballot to a different voter."

The observer immediately was ordered by an election official to go back to a position where he could not see "what the worker was doing."

"Numerous witnesses have filed sworn affidavits under oath attesting to the fraudulent activities they observed directly," the Great Lakes Center said. "These acts disenfranchised lawful voters and potentially changed the outcome of the election."

The case allegations violations of the plaintiffs' constitutional right to election accuracy and integrity, the plaintiffs' right to a fraud-free election, the plaintiffs' constitutional Equal Protection rights, and violation of variety statutory election laws.

GLJC attorney David Kallman said this type "of widespread fraud in the counting and processing of voter ballots cannot be allowed to stand."

"Michigan citizens are entitled to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner and that every legal vote is properly counted," he said. "Such rampant fraud cannot be undone. We ask the court to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election, void the election, and order a new vote in Wayne County."

The case charges that boxes with tens of thousands of ballots were brought into the county center after the deadline, and, suspiciously, the "voters" all were given a birth date of Jan. 1, 1900, as they were counted.

Vote-counting observers were denied access to the process, the complaint says, with their view blocked entirely by large pieces of cardboard covering windows.