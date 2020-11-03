'Our miracle': 3-year-old girl survives 4 days in earthquake rubble

(NPR) -- Turkish rescue crews found a bright spot of joy amid devastation on Tuesday, pulling a little girl out of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake ravaged the large city of Izmir.

The girl's name is Ayda Gezgin – but Turkish officials are calling her "our miracle" after she emerged relatively unscathed despite spending 91 hours pinned between a heavy dishwasher and debris.

She is 3 years old, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

