Mississippi State student threatened for hosting Trump parade

(CAMPUS REFORM) – A Mississippi State University student was threatened after planning to host a Trump parade on campus.

Undergraduate student Madelyn Winstead planned a "Trump Parade" on Nov. 1, encouraging students to bring their vehicles to show support for the president.

In response, individuals on Twitter threatened to physically attack Winstead. "I will personally beat tf out of madelyn, where she stay?" tweeted one individual. "Count me in," said another. "Say less, i get first round," responded the first. Another joined in saying, "count me in too shid."

