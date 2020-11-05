SECTIONS
Mississippi State student threatened for hosting Trump parade

Encouraged students to bring vehicles to show support for president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2020 at 11:39am
(CAMPUS REFORM) – A Mississippi State University student was threatened after planning to host a Trump parade on campus.

Undergraduate student Madelyn Winstead planned a "Trump Parade" on Nov. 1, encouraging students to bring their vehicles to show support for the president.

In response, individuals on Twitter threatened to physically attack Winstead. "I will personally beat tf out of madelyn, where she stay?" tweeted one individual. "Count me in," said another. "Say less, i get first round," responded the first. Another joined in saying, "count me in too shid."

