MIT announces mandatory diversity training for all students

(BREITBART) -- Students at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be required to participate in a diversity training seminar this winter. The university told students recently that they will not be permitted to register for their spring courses until they complete the diversity training program.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at MIT will be now be required to participate in a diversity training session before they are able to enroll in their spring courses.

“You will have a registration hold placed on your account and will be unable to register for IAP and/or spring 2021 classes if you do not complete both trainings by the Nov. 2 deadline,” a recent email from MIT officials read.

Read the full story ›