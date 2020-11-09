SECTIONS
In Nevada: Dead voters, vans full of Biden ballots

President's team beefs up legal challenge

Published November 9, 2020 at 9:14am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — President Trump's Nevada legal team beefed up its legal challenge to mail-in ballot signature verification in the state with startling claims of voter and ballot fraud.

Among the allegations: dead voters, votes from thousands who no longer live in Nevada, and a van marked "Biden-Harris" full of opened mail-in ballots.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is helping Trump's legal effort in the state, detailed grievances that the campaign has with mail-in ballot signature verification in Clark County, Nevada, which accounts for the vast majority of voters in the state.

Read the full story ›

