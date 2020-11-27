New Mexico gov. shuts down some grocery stores with new order

(FEDERALIST PAPERS) – In an act that almost defies belief, New Mexico Governor and wanna-be tyrant Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has issued a new public health order that allows "essential" businesses including grocery stores to be shut down in certain cases.

In addition, the Governor has reduced the capacity of the stores that remain open to the point that many in New Mexico are being forced to wait in line for hours just to get food and supplies.

Via the Washington Examiner: "A dozen grocery stores around the state have been forced to close for two weeks because of a public health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a time when the state's residents are suffering from record high unemployment and food insecurity, critics say. The order requires businesses with four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within in a 14-day period to close for two weeks."

