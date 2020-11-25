New York City erects virus checkpoints ahead of Thanksgiving

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City will erect coronavirus checkpoints at key entrances to the city ahead of Thanksgiving, a law-enforcement boss told Bloomberg News.

Deputies will investigate and conduct checks on travelers from out-of-state cars and buses, and testing and tracing squads will issue quarantine orders, New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito told Bloomberg. Travelers residing outside of the Boroughs will be mandated to either be tested or self isolate for 14 days, Fucito told the outlet.

Those found to be in non-compliance could be fined as much as $2,000, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, airport visitors must complete COVID-19 forms and those traveling via train are also subject to the regulations, the outlet reported.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Nov. 11 announced a slew of virus restrictions in response to a surge in cases throughout the state. The governor limited private indoor gatherings to 10 people and shuttered all restaurants and bars at 10 p.m., among other things, according to a press release.

The Empire State has a total of approximately 613,300 virus cases with nearly 26,500 deaths, data from the state’s coronavirus tracker.



Cuomo came under fire Monday for telling the public he would invite his elderly mother for Thanksgiving dinner after warning residents about the dangers of indoor gatherings. He later said he would not attend his family’s holiday celebration.

