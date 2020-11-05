Newt Gingrich urges Trump to file lawsuits 'in every single state'

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who engineered the GOP takeover of the House in 1994, on Wednesday urged President Trump to turn the battle over the 2020 presidential race into a war, filing a lawsuit "in every single state" if necessary.

And the president shouldn't assume that the results being reported, such as in Arizona, are "legitimate," he said.

The Trump campaign claims that with the president on a path to victory Tuesday night, vote counting stopped and overnight huge "surges" of ballots were counted for Joe Biden, sometimes coming without even a single accompanying vote for the president.

The Trump campaign said it was launching several legal challenges.

But Gingrich said in an interview reported by DailyMail.com that along with the legal fight, Senate Republicans should open up investigations into what happened in the election.

"I advise him first of all to ask Sen. McConnell [and] Sen. Graham to have the Judiciary Committee in the Senate open up investigation on all of these different states," he said, referencing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

"Philadelphia is notorious for [being] a place that steals votes. All those things ought to be looked at, first of all by the law enforcement side. Because those things are crimes," he said.