'No transition in place': Biden team on hold

While establishment media have declared Joe Biden to be the president-elect, there will be "no transition" until the General Services Administration certifies the election results.

That's the word from the acting deputy administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, John Barsa.

"You should be aware, the only official announcement about an election result that matters is from the head of GSA, so until the head of GSA makes a determination as to who won an election, nothing changes," he told his colleagues Monday, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

"There is no transition in place," Barsa said.

He said the GSA must "ascertain" the election winner before any transition can take place.

On the same call, White House liaison Catharine O'Neill reiterated the administration's stance that the election hasn't been decided.

"The Electoral College has not voted yet, so we are still here, business as usual, working for the president, and making sure that everything that we’re doing is to serve the president of the United States," she said.

In a formal procedure that winds up in the Senate, the states tally results and all 50 governors prepare their certificates of ascertainment, listing electors for the Electoral College.

The certificates are sent to the nation's archivist.

Then the Electoral College meets and votes, and the results are documented in certificates of vote, which are sent to the president, the Senate and others.

The Senate then approves the count, with the vice president presiding and asking for any objections.

Democrats have criticized President Trump for not conceding, even though there are many states with active court cases alleging significant vote fraud.

The Biden team wants the GSA ruling so it can access millions of dollars, office space in agencies and equipment.

"An ascertainment has not yet been made," GSA spokeswoman Pamela Pennington said.

One senior administration official said, "No agency head is going to get out in front of the president on transition issues right now."

If the GSA administrator declares a winner, nearly $10 million immediately is made available.

Biden's team said in a statement: "Now that the election has been independently called for Joe Biden, we look forward to the GSA administrator quickly ascertaining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the president-elect and vice president-elect. America’s national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power."

However, it's the news media "independently" declaring Biden the victor.

Robert C. MacKichan Jr., a lawyer who previously served in the GSA, pointed out that because Trump is contesting the media's decision to declare Biden the winner and electors haven't voted, it's too early to have the GSA make the call.

It's a 1963 law that calls for the GSA to make such decisions.

When the money is distributed, it cannot be recouped.

In the contested election of 2000, the Clinton-era GSA refused to provide services to incoming President George W. Bush until a Supreme Court decision settled the outcome, 37 days after the election.

If Biden is certified as the winner, he'll need to appoint an estimated 4,000 supervisors for the nation's 2 million federal workers. Some 1,200 require Senate approval.

The fact that the winner has not been officially determined apparently is news to some media members.

In a Fox News interview, Washington lawyer Cleta Mitchell told Trace Gallagher, "Remember, just because CNN or even Fox News says somebody is president doesn't make them president."

Anchor Sandra Smith's reaction was caught on a hot mic.

"What?" she said. "What is happening? Trace, we've called it."